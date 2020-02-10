Death notices
Craig Rasmussen, 56, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Larry “LD” Thompson, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Tammy Vanderbilt Walker, 52, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
