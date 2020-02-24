Death notices
Ronald Coash, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Kenneth Allen “Ken” Pardy, 73, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Ken passed away Feb. 13, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded.
