Death notices
Aaron D. Averitte, 59, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at the Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Toni Lynn Eckhoff, 34, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Kathryn Louise Gyles, 72 of Antioch, Tenn., passed away Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Andrea Margaret Pickard (nee Gardner), 73, of Braceville, passed away Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.
Sylvia J. Shoufler, 69, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Gilbert “Gib” Stock, 85, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Robert Lee White, 81 of Reddick, passed away Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Sadie B. Wischnowsky, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
