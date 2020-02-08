Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE... LIGHT SNOW WILL CHANGE TO VERY LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE OF A LIGHT FREEZING FOG FOR LOCALES NEAR AND SOUTH OF I-80 EARLY THIS MORNING. THIS DRIZZLE OR FOG COULD RESULT IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF A THIN GLAZE OF ICE WITH AIR TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S. IF YOU ARE TRAVELING EARLY THIS MORNING, BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS AND ALERT FOR SLICK PATCHES ON AREA ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, AND OVERPASSES, AS WELL AS POCKETS OF REDUCED VISIBILITIES.