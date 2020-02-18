Death notices
Bernadine L. Barrett, 93, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020) at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Michael A. Cichy, 74, of Milford, passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at his home in rural Milford. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Clara M. Gray, 67, of Rantoul, passed away Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Jody L. Lafond, 65, of Grant Park, passed away Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
Diane D. Mathis, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Miller Healtchare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
Kiara Stokes, 29, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020) at the University of Chicago Hospital, Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Bernice Taden, 97, of Crescent City, passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
