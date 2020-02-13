Death notices
Jacqueline J. Erickson, 89, of Essex, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
David Fritz, 54, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton.
Rosemary H. Hillman (nee Woodward), 95, of Gardner, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Dwight. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Warren Guy Paulson, 78, of Momence, passed away Monday (Feb. 10, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Momence Funeral Chapel, Momence.
Barbara Somerville, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Virgil L. Schroeder, 87, of Crescent City, were held Feb. 8 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth, with the Rev. Michael Stoerger officiating. Virgil passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth, with military graveside rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450. Pallbearers were Jacob and Tobias Wall, Colby Drum and Ethan, Seth and Eli Schroeder. Honorary pallbearers were Darci and Cole Butcher, Matt and Kyle Kosik, and Jon-Michael and Philip Hoskinson.
Funeral services for Ronald Willard, 81, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 8 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Ryan Silhavy officiating. Ronald passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Philip and Kent Kinnersley, Michael and Jeff Willard, Ryan Johnson and Ben Parli.
