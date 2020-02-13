Weather Alert

...VERY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED THIS MORNING. FLASH FREEZE POSSIBLE... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TODAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TODAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES WILL FALL SHARPLY BEHIND AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WHICH COULD ALSO RESULT IN A FLASH FREEZE OF ANY LINGERING MOISTURE ON AREA ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ILLINOIS CAN BE OBTAINED ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR INDIANA ARE AVAILABLE BY CALLING 18002617623. &&