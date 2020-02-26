Death notices
Joanne McCoy, 72, of Piper City, passed away Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at her home in Piper City. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Kelsey Rose McLaren, 31, of Chicago, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, in Chicago.
Marietta Varboncoeur, 71, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
