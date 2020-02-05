Death notices:
Teresa Lynn Bolen, 49, of Cissna Park, passed away Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Darryl Lee DeLong, 31, of Godley, passed away Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Armond “Joe” LaMontange, 90, formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Memorial Chapel.
David G. Regnier, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.
Brian Paul Senko, 51, of Braidwood, passed away Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
