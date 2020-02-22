Death notices
Shirley Harris Danforth, 84, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) in Osage Beach, Mo. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Eugene Fulford, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Brian Dell Fullerton, 56, of Beecher, passed away Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, Beecher.
Quanda Pankey, 53, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 17, 2020).
{span}Allen Perry Witham, 73, of Kankakee and Fyffe, Ala., passed away Feb. 16, 2020 in Alabama. Funeral arrangements are by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in Rainsville, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!