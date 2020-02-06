Past services
Funeral services for Omar Beasley, 75, of Bradley, were held Feb. 3 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Omar passed away Jan. 29, 2020. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ryan and Rodney Long, Lyle Guzman, Jake, Caleb and Lucas Beasley, Randy Clay and Chris Weigard.
Funeral services for Lula Belle Blake, 78, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Major Adam Moore officiated. Lula passed away Jan. 29, 2020. Burial was in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne. Pallbearers were Preston and Tom Edington, Ben and Brian McCreadie, Roger Blake and Joe Clark.
Funeral services for Richard Grob, 78, of Herscher, were held Feb. 3 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Keith Mandley officiating. Richard passed away Jan. 28, 2020. Burial was in Grand Prairie Cemetery.
