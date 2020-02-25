Death notices
Michael L. Bass, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Roger H. Holloway, 42, of Gardner, passed away Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Richard L. “Dick” Mossman, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at Miller Healthcare in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Carole Jane Preiss (nee Banks), 75, of Braidwood, passed away Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
