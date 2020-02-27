Death notices
Merikay Deuschle Gilmore, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) at Prairieview Lutheran Homes in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
