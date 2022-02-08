Death notice
Jean F. Garrett (nee Poppleton), 74, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022) at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Margie J. Lober, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 3, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Roy Swords, 98, of Braidwood, passed away Friday (Feb. 4, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Terrance Washington, 37, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Feb. 3, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Daniel R. Bourassa, 74, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Lex and Logan Bourassa, Drew Hines, Ryan, Zachary, Carter and Wyatt Graeber, Leon Brooks and Kevin Brown. Honorary pallbearers were Kallen Ward, Easton Hines, Sean Swaffar and Lincoln Stankiewicz.
Graveside services for Velma I. Osman, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 1 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Rodney Rogers officiating. Velma passed away Jan. 27, 2022.