Death notices
James L. LaMotte, 81, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Dorothy J. Schmitz, 92, of Bradley, passed away Jan. 26, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Rhonda L. Dye, 62, of New Lenox, were held Jan. 22 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Rhonda passed away Jan. 15, 2022. Interment was in Aroma Park Cemetery, Aroma Park.
Funeral services for David “Dave” Frantzen, 67, of Bonfield, were held Jan. 27 at St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee, with the Rev. Tom Norwalk officiating. David passed away Jan. 23, 2022. Burial was private. Pallbearers were Gary and Jason Dahn, Benny Hooper, Chad Trepanier, David Grant and Harold Siefert.
Funeral services for Donald R. Jones, 85, of Bradley, were held Jan. 21 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Donald passed away Jan. 17, 2022. Entombment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Arnold Joseph Joubert, 76, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 26 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus, Kankakee. Arnold passed away Jan. 16, 2022. Interment was in St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rachael Marcotte, Phoebee and Wade Joubert, Gennevieve, Samuel and Nickolas Marion, Claire, Aaron and Anthony Vittelaro.
Funeral Mass for Lauretta Lafond, 90, of Beaverville, was held Jan. 22 at St . Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Lauretta passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Inurnment was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville.
Funeral services for Betty L Leonard, 97, of Watseka, were held Jan. 29 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Betty passed away Jan. 25, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Lucas and Tom Wall, Mark Kollman, Mike Rabideau, Rob Duis and Todd Thiele.
Funeral services for Dennis L. “Denny” Lottinville, 81, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Denny passed away Jan. 14, 2022.
Funeral services for Virginia A. Honeycutt Theesfeld, 95, of Gilman, were held Jan. 31 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Virginia passed away Jan. 25, 2022. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Chad, Kristopher, Matt and Jason Honeycutt, and Colton Hinderliter.