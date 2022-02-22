...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County.
Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County.
For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence,
Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
River rises are being affected by snow melt from a combination of
precipitation and warm temperatures. Changes to the precipitation
forecast or the temperature forecast may cause changes to the river
forecast.
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by around 11 PM CST this evening.
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt, and river ice continues.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.4
feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Brian J. Benoit, 64, of Gibson City, passed away Saturday (Feb. 19, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Robert M. Ownbey, 72, of Manteno and formerly of Momence, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, In Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.
Raymond John Shepack, 86, of Hines, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022) at Hines Veterans Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Past services
Funeral services for Ruth Mary Balgeman, 96, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 19 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl J. Koeppen officiating. Ruth passed away Feb. 3, 2022. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bonfield. Pallbearers were Christina, Zoe, Matthew, Jakob, Andrew and Philip Balgeman, and Brian Lundmark.
Funeral services for Walmar A. “Wally” Cluver, 93, of Watseka, were held Feb. 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Walmar passed away Feb. 12, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Chris Horner, Corey Hall, Cody and Adam Cluver, Dwayne Landrey and Scott DeMarse. Honorary pallbearers were Stan Dorsey and Alvin Cluver.
Funeral services for Lorraine J. Meents, 88, of Ashkum, were held Feb. 12 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Don Gillespie officiating. Lorraine passed away Feb. 4, 2022. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Kyla and Christopher Cunningham, Lauren Gerdes, Kelly Cometa, Jon Jr. and Bryan Meents, and Ryan and Ross Munsterman.
Funeral services for John L. Noble, 67, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 18, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Dr. Montele A. Crawford officiating. Joh passed away Feb. 5, 2022. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Tyrone and Roosevelt Noble, Duwayne Lewis Jr., Issaclerome Watson, Jeremiah Willis and Omar Sanders.