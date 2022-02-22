Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Brian J. Benoit, 64, of Gibson City, passed away Saturday (Feb. 19, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Robert M. Ownbey, 72, of Manteno and formerly of Momence, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, In Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.

Raymond John Shepack, 86, of Hines, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022) at Hines Veterans Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for Ruth Mary Balgeman, 96, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 19 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl J. Koeppen officiating. Ruth passed away Feb. 3, 2022. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bonfield. Pallbearers were Christina, Zoe, Matthew, Jakob, Andrew and Philip Balgeman, and Brian Lundmark.

Funeral services for Walmar A. “Wally” Cluver, 93, of Watseka, were held Feb. 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Walmar passed away Feb. 12, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Chris Horner, Corey Hall, Cody and Adam Cluver, Dwayne Landrey and Scott DeMarse. Honorary pallbearers were Stan Dorsey and Alvin Cluver.

Funeral services for Lorraine J. Meents, 88, of Ashkum, were held Feb. 12 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Don Gillespie officiating. Lorraine passed away Feb. 4, 2022. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Kyla and Christopher Cunningham, Lauren Gerdes, Kelly Cometa, Jon Jr. and Bryan Meents, and Ryan and Ross Munsterman.

Funeral services for John L. Noble, 67, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 18, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Dr. Montele A. Crawford officiating. Joh passed away Feb. 5, 2022. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Tyrone and Roosevelt Noble, Duwayne Lewis Jr., Issaclerome Watson, Jeremiah Willis and Omar Sanders.