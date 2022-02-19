Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Amanda Kay Corsini (nee Dinger), 61, of Gardner, passed away Monday (Feb. 14, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Clemens “Clem” Schmitter, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 4, 2021.

Roger W. Wissmiller, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022) at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.