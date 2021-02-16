Death notices:
Susan K. Kearney, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerous travel due to snow and blowing snow this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern Indiana and eastern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult for the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1- 800-261-7623. &&
