Death notices
James E. Brooks, 57, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 28, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Ronnie Jerome Crews Sr., 61, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Jan. 27, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Dirk H. Silvis, 64, of Custer Park, passed away Friday (Jan. 28, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Ronald W. “Ron” Tebo, 75, of Beaverville, passed away Friday (Jan. 28, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
Maxine Thomas, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Jan. 30, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for George Benjamin, 77, of Clifton, were held Jan. 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Lt. Scott Parnell officiated. George passed away Jan. 11, 2022.
Funeral services for Robert J. Boudreau, 68, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Robert passed away Jan. 8, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Nick, Nathan and Brendan Boudreau.
Funeral services for Kim Forrest DeYoung, 67, of Wichert, were held Jan. 13 at Faith Reformed Church of Wichert, with the Rev. Randy Knoll officiating. Kim passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Pallbearers were Donnie, Dain, Cooper and Macguire Harms, Barry and Matthew DeYoung, and Cole Thompson.
Funeral services for Steven Edward Fournier, 61, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Steven passed away Jan. 12, 2022.
Funeral Mass for William Edward Freehill, 71, of Kankakee, was held Jan. 21 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. William passed away Jan. 14, 2022. Interment was in Strawn Cemetery in Strawn.
Funeral Mass for Francis A. Fritz, 87, of Kankakee, was held Jan. 14 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Francis passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Viola Marie Gilbert, 104, of Green Garden Township, were held Jan. 19 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Viola passed away Jan. 16, 2022. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral services for Robert Dean Minard Jr., 63, of Rankin, were held Jan. 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Gary Minard officiating. Robert passed away Jan. 4, 2022.
Memorial Mass for Robert White, 65, of Bradley, was held Jan. 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Robert passed away Jan. 4, 2022. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.