Death notices:
Bart Collins, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 29, 2021) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Genevieve L. Wagner, 96, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 29, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for David Scott Elliott, 66, of Watseka, were held Jan. 28 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Jeff Elliott officiating. David passed away Jan. 23, 2021. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka. Pallbearers were Jason and Josh Elliott, Mark and Andy Peters, Nick Pasco and Michael Lucas.
Funeral services for Pamela K. Fink, 70, of Onarga, were held Jan. 25 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Pamela passed away Jan. 10, 2021. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Rob and Noah Fink, Steve Ficklin, Scott Quinn, Jerry Nims and Nathan Kafer.
Funeral services for Sandra A. Hamende, 60, of Watseka, were held Jan. 25 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Sandra passed away Jan. 20, 2021. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Trent and Don Hamende, Robert Walter, Tony Stanis, Jake Barlow and James ZumMallen.
Funeral services for Brian K. Keller, 52, of Bradley, were held Jan. 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Brian passed away Jan. 17, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Edward, Brenton, Michael, Steven, Brian and Jeffrey Keller.
Funeral services for Dorothy E. Ruklic, 79, of Manteno, were held Jan. 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Dorothy passed away Jan. 15, 2021.
Funeral services for Lavern “Ol Blue” Sadler, 81, of Chebanse, were held Jan. 29 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with Marguerite Kote officiating. Lavern passed away Jan. 23, 2021. Burial was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Wyatt, Zeb and Cooper Courville, James and Joe Sadler, Jack and Witt Constable, Alex Essington and Buck Brandt.