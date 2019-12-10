Death notices
Michelle L. “Shelly” (Harrawood) Beland, 47, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Larry W. Null, 65, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at his home. Funeral Arrangements pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais..
Gene “Pop” Proffitt, 75, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday morning (Dec. 7, 2019) at Miller Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.
Bobby G. Reynolds, 90, of Brookport and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!