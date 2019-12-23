Death notices
Terry Alan Rosenthal, 64, of Gardner, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Past services
Funeral services for Thais J. Huggins, 79, of Bradley, were held Dec. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Thais passed away Dec. 13, 2019.
Funeral services for Robert LaFontaine, 86, of Bradley, were held Dec. 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak, deacon Greg Clodi and deacon Leon Fritz officiating. Robert passed away Dec. 13, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Tom Minor, Ethan, Alex and Neal Seidenberg, and Nick and Brad Black.
Funeral services for Larry Null, 65, of St. Anne, were held Dec. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Larry passed away Dec. 9, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Bobby G. Reynolds, 90, of Brookport, were held Dec. 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Lance Hurley officiating. Bobby passed away Dec. 6, 2019. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Chuck and C.J. Reynolds, Ken Keifer, Eric Herbst, and Justin and Jordan Ruckman.
Funeral services for Barbara J. Simon, 77, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 13 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Barbara passed away Dec. 10, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Julia and Alex Simon, Charlotte and Dave Borle, Kasey Degen and Derek Smith.
Funeral services for Gloria Jeanette Wroblewski, 87, of Monee, were held Dec. 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Gloria passed away Dec. 10, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were, Jeffrey and Michael Novak, Luke, Mark and Nicholas Wroblewski and J.J. Mullally.
