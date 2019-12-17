Samantra Allen, 36, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Anita M. Koester, 87, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Dec. 15, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Doris J. Kogler, 95, of Schaumburg and formerly of Claytonville, passed away Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Friendship Village in Schaumburg. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
David D. Samuels, 60, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) in Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Margaret Stevenson, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
