Past services
Funeral services for Enola L. “Tillie” Newman Beausoleil, 97, of Winter Haven, Fla., and formerly of Milford and Woodland, were held Nov. 30 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Tillie passed away Nov. 22, 2019. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford. Pallbearers were Melinda Lundberg, Jason, Chris, Jarod and Brent Newman, Kenneth and Brandon Bultman, Dave DeValk, Aaron Frerichs and Jeff Brandenburg.
Funeral services for Albert Belletete, 95, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 1 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Albert passed away Nov. 25, 2019. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral Mass for Kathryn Mary “Kathy” Meissen, 90, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 3 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Kathy passed away Nov. 26, 2019. Burial was in St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers were David and Jay Meissen, Jarod Markley, Ken Thomas and Craig Osberg.
Graveside services, with military honors, for George J. Meli, 87, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 29 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. George passed away Nov. 25, 2019.
Funeral Mass for Jacqueline R. Serene, 91, of Clifton and formerly of Herscher, were held Nov. 30 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. Jacqueline passed away Nov. 21, 2019. Burial was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher. Pallbearers were Nate Buttrey, Mark Fabish, Chad Scanlon, and David and Dewaine Haag.
Funeral Mass for Gerald Wroblewski Sr., 70, of St. Anne, were held Dec. 2 at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Pete Jankowski officiating. Gerald passed away Nov. 25, 2019. Burial was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bruno and Rick Wroblewski, Justin Schrieffer, Joe and David Florio, Neil Kocisas.
