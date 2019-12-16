Julia Mae Billips, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Michael J. LaGesse, 75, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais
Maxine (Murphy) Wagner, 95, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Past services
Funeral services for Carlo J. Allegro, 78, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 9 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Carlo passed away Dec. 5, 2019. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
