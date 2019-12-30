Past services
Funeral services for Clorinda Jones, 56, of Kankakee, were held Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee. Pastor Montele Crawford officiated. Clorinda passed away Dec. 20, 2019. Her nephews served as pallbearers. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Funeral services for Gerald Lagacy, 76, of St. Anne, were held Dec. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Gerald passed away Dec. 12, 2019. Pallbearers were Jake Gilmore, Jeremy Shepard, Paul and Deion Edwars, Cletus Berry and Brandon Lagacy.
Funeral services for Geraldine Steele, 92, of Bradley, were held Dec. 27 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Wright Eavenson officiating. Geraldine passed away Dec. 21, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Nick and Kayne Steele, Josh, Bryce and Terry Guynn, and Travis Moliga.
