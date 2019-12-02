Past services
Funeral services for Jean A. Albrecht, 87, of Manteno, were held Nov. 23 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Kevin Werner officiating. Jean passed away Nov. 17, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Dorothy Lou Bone, 97, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 16 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Dorothy passed away Nov. 8, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Rick and Steve Lawrence, and Eric, Russ and John Bone.
Funeral services for Julie K. Borchers, 57, of Gilman, were held Nov. 23 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Julie passed away Nov. 18, 2019. Burial was in Wenger Cemetery in Gilman. Pallbearers were Logan, Nathan and James St. Peter, Paul and Joshua Grosse, and Matt and Tyler Pool.
Funeral services for Shirley Byler, 77, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 23 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Sam Goebel officiating. Shirley passed away Nov. 19, 2019. Burial was in Bonfield Cemetery, Bonfield. Pallbearers were Stephen and Brian Clark, Jude and Lloyd Klopp, Mark Mitchell and Brian Powell.
Funeral services for Wayne M. Hove, 83, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Woodward officiating. He passed away Nov. 20, 2019. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Drew, Ryan, Connor, Clayton and Chase Hove, Randy Fortin, Paul Zens and Tyler Ricketts.
Funeral services for James A. Witvoet Sr., 79, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 23 at First Reformed Church in Wichert, with the Rev. Randy Knoll officiating. James passed away Nov. 18, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Peter Erwert, Matthew Abell, James Witvoet III, and TJ, Matthew and Adam Witvoet.
