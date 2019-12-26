Death notices
Ira Fitzpatrick Jr., 69, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.
Past services
Funeral services forJulia M. Billips, 65, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 21 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Douglas Willingham officiated. Julia passed away Dec. 14, 2019. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Funeral Mass for Michael J. LaGesse, 75, of Bradley, were held Dec. 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. John Peeters, the Rev. Anthony Nugent and deacon Greg Clodi officiating. Michael passed away Dec. 14, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Bruce Adams, Don Trudeau, Tom Tennessen, Tim LaGesse, Greg Azzarelli, Mike Memenga, Jace Frechette and Bob Lawler.
