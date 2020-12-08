Death notices
Dennis Lee Jaenicke, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Dec. 4, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
William J. Keagle, 74, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Lois E. McQuillin, 88, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Dec. 6, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Past services
Funeral services for Glenda K. Bohlmann, 69, of Watseka, were held Dec. 3 at Centennial Christian Church in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Glenda passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Jeramey Bohlmann, Aaron Torbet, Brad Perry, Tim DeLahr, Max Sheperd and Nicholas Hawkins.
Graveside services for Harold Duane Daniels, 79, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 4 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. David Russell officiating. Harold passed away Nov. 30, 2020.
Private graveside services for Daniel P. Mattingly, 66, of Watseka, were held Dec. 1 in St. Joseph Cemetery, Indianapolis, Ind. Daniel passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Pallbearers were Shaun Clair, Lynn Haste, Jeff and Justin Mattingly, Jimmy Schultz, Brady New, Phillip Collier, Mike Buhrmeister, John Marshino, Jason Cahoe, Scott Salm and Chad Merrick.
Private services for Dorothy Suprenant, 92, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 4 at one of the Schreffler Funeral Homes, with the Rev. Barbara Lohrbach officiating. Dorothy passed away Nov. 28, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Sam and Matthew Janusauskas, Daniel and Adam Blaylock, and Kyle and Jared Brown.
Funeral services for Norman L. Yohnka, 82, of Danforth, were held Dec. 2 at Clifton Baptist Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Morris Baker officiating. Norman passed away Nov. 25, 2020. Pallbearers were Cory and Bobby Seibring, Mason Peters, Marshall Noel, Michael Quick and Jim Mance.
