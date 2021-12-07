Death notices
Georgia “Mama G.” Anderson, 65, of Bonfield, passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Mary L. Clark, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Katie Mosley, 59, of Kankakee, passed Monday (Dec. 6, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
James “Jim” G. Sprimont, 86, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.