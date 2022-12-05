Past services

Funeral services for Monica Bauer, 89, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Sam Goebel and the Rev. Derrick Miller officiating. Monica passed away Oct. 30, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brian Jeck, Tom and Collin Davis, Ubaldo Flores, Jordan Lehmkuhl and Rodney Copas.

Funeral services for Betty L. Conard, 85, of Bradley, were held Oct. 27 at The Grow Center in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Kelly Youngblood officiating. Betty passed away Oct. 4, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were C.J. Osback, Daniel Elliot, Jacob Panozzo, Michael Harris, Tanner Wakefield and Joseph Thompson.

