Death notices:
Charles Bristow, 69, of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Gail Y. Sanders, 82, of Gilman, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020) at Avondale Estates in Elgin. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Carol Ann Spring (nee Hubbert), 67, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
