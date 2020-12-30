Death notices:
Geraldine Campbell, 88, of Harvey, passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Joseph Harris, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Ronald L. Niles, 60, of Momence, passed away Thursday (Dec. 24, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Ruth Tate, 97, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Steve O. Voigt, 56, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Dec. 28 2020). Funeral arrangement are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Patrick W. Whalen, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
