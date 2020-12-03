Past services
Private services for Anthony DeLong, 51, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 30. Anthony passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Matt Grant, Steve Blake, David Nourie, Peter Nicholos, Greg McMillan and Tim Thorne.
Funeral services for Virden R. Hokanson, 94, of Ashkum, were held Dec. 1 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Virden passed away Nov. 27, 2020. Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Steve Sr. and Brian Billerbeck, Jeff Adams, Jason Bruner, Tim Potts and Rob Schoemaker.
Graveside services for Estella McCullough, 70, Watseka, were held Nov. 28 in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Deacon Pat Skelly officiated. Estella passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Pallbearers were Corey and Mathew Measaw, Michael Horney and Derek Johnson.
Funeral services for John R. Panozzo, 88, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 28 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. John passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Pallbearers were Katie, Lizzie and William Kleinert, Natalie and Dawson Jordan, and John, Dominick and Nick Panozzo.
Funeral services for Lloyd W. Roof, 57, of Manteno, were held Nov. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Ted Marvin officiating. Lloyd passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral services for Ronald W. Scharp, 75, of Onarga, were held Nov. 28 at Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Carol Lange and Bob Bloomberg officiating. Ronald passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Shawn and Alex Currer, Donovan Songer, Marty Weaver, Jason Scharp and Todd Cox.
