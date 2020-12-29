Death notices
Jean Freelund Boyer, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Dec. 25, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Calumet Park Funeral Chapel and Crematory.
Julie Anne Taube, “Juji,” 46, of Chicago, passed away Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020) in Chicago, as a result of COVID.
Past services
Graveside services for Kent Allen Boudreau, 47, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 21 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Deacon Greg Clodi officiated. Kent passed away Dec. 17, 2020.
Private graveside services for for Wilmond V. “Willy” Breymeyer, 98, of Watseka, were held Dec. 18 in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Wilmond passed away Dec. 14, 2020. Pallbearers were Bryan and Daryl Breymer, Stan Boyce, Terry Brutlag and Tyler Atwood. Honorary pallbearers were Bill and Russell Breymeyer.
Funeral services for Merry L. Hill, 71, of Watseka, were held Dec. 22 at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Merry passed away Dec. 18, 2020. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery, Iroquois. Pallbearers were Ande Hill, Jamie Seibring, Tom Graves, Jeremy LaVoie, Russ Schunke and Brian Lowe.
Private services for Erna M. Jensen, 90, of rural Chebanse, were held Dec. 18 at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Erna passed away Dec. 14, 2020. Burial was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Dawn Daniel, Heidi and Camden Lyles, Pat and Ryan Kramer, Chad Corbin, Dustin Jensen and Caleb Kent.
Funeral services for Agnes E. Klonowski, 72, of St. Anne, were held Dec. 19 at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Agnes passed away Dec. 15, 2020. Burial was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.
Private services for Loy Malone, 78, of Kankakee, were held recently, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Loy passed away Dec. 15, 2020. Pallbearers were Tiffany Zirkle, Leslie, DJ, Brian, Joseph and Brandon Malone.
Funeral services for Norman Charles May, 87, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 18 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Norman passed away Dec. 13, 2020. Pallbearers were Greg and Ryan May, Brian and Jack Parsons, Dave Smith and Stephen DeRuburtis.
Funeral services for Dorene A. O’Connor, 96, of Herscher, were held Dec. 18 at St. James Church in Irwin. Dorene passed away Dec. 3, 2020. Burial was in St. James Cemetery in Irwin. Pallbearers were Danielle Mazurkiewicz, Denise Fecke, Megan, Ryan and Daryl O’Connor, and Daren Kuntz. Honorary pallbearers were Erin Watts and Debra Schneider.
Funeral services for Michele Christine Sportiello, 52, of Manteno, were held Dec. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Michele passed away Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services for Richard J. Timm, 91, of Chebanse, were held Dec. 17 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Richard passed away Dec. 14, 2020. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Zack, Joshua, David and Daniel Timm, Jeff Adams and Brandon Reel.
Funeral services for Lawrence J. Walsh, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 21 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Lawrence passed away Dec. 15, 2020. Inurnment was in St. George Cemetery.
Funeral services for George V. Witthoft, 81, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 22 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. George passed away Dec. 18, 2020.
