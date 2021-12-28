Death notices
Jon S. Sprimont, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 23, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Dennis Carl Baldridge, 67, of Scottsdale, Ariz., were held Dec. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Aaron Thompson and Ron Fruit officiating. Dennis passed away Dec. 4, 2021.
Funeral services for Robert William Blair, 67, of Manteno, were held Dec. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Robert passed away Dec. 8, 2021.
Funeral services for Philip A. Carlson, 79, of Donovan, were held Dec. 21 at Covenant Federated Church in Kentland, Ind., with the Rev. Wayne Meyer officiating. Philip passed away Dec. 16, 2021. Burial was in Beaver Cemetery, Donovan. Pallbearers were Lee, Pup and Derek Carlson, Rick Noto, John Grant and Jason Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers were David and Eugene Grant, and Gary Johnson.
Funeral services for Emilie Chaplinski, 92, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Emilie passed away Dec. 10, 2021.
Funeral services for Michelle J. Demik,57, of St. Anne, were held Dec. 18 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Michelle passed away Dec. 13, 2021. Pallbearers were Denario Moore, Christopher Brown, Alan, Leo Jr. and Marlan Morris, and Wes Jetton.
Funeral services for Jean Marie Devine, 86, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and formerly of Chebanse, were held Dec. 15 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Jean passed away Nov. 21, 2021. Interment was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Michael, Dereck and Patrick James, Joseph and Jared Devine, and Dustin Dayhoff.
Funeral Mass for Floyd Peter Gooding, 75, of Bradley, was held Dec. 17 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Floyd Peter passed away Dec. 11, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Aidan and Ethan Gilbert, and Paul, James, Mike and Chris Gooding.
Private funeral services for Debra A. Wessels, 72, of Iroquois, were held Dec. 21 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Debra passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery near Iroquois. Pallbearers were Allison, Brandon and Jacob Wessels, and Cauy, Nathan, Evan and Harold Warner.