Death notices:
Theresa Lynn Doss, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 22, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Gayle Marie Graham, 48, of Wilmington, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Mary J. Hertz, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 18, 2020 at Harvest View Senior Citizens' Living in Herscher. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Carol A. Neveau, 92, of Bradenton, Fla. and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 23, 2020) in Bradenton. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Jack Richard Osborn, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 14, 2020, at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Timothy Shane Thompson, 47, of Bradley, passed away Dec. 18, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
