Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 32F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Tonight
Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and evening.
Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of snowfall rates
over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late afternoon. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to
35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly
become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday this
afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST
FRIDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest gales to 40 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate
of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, which will rapidly
accumulate on vessels. For the Storm Warning, west storm force
winds to 50 kt and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10
feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
CST Friday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 3 PM
this afternoon to 10 PM CST Saturday. For the Storm Warning,
from 3 AM to 10 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling snow and the gale to storm force
winds will result in periods of visibility less than 1/4 mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
John Calmes, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022) at Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee,
Clara D. Cleaves, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Imogene “Jean” Lant, 93, of Manteno, and formerly of Bradley, passed away Monday (Dec. 19, 2022), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Past services
Funeral services for Clark D. Canfield, 85, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Clark passed away Nov. 27, 2022.
Funeral services for Wendell R. Drew, 76, of Watseka, were held Nov. 26 at the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Darla Holden officiating. Wendell passed away Nov. 21, 2022. Pallbearers were Casey and Conner Curry, Rex Cluver, Don English Jr., Doug Dirks, Brett VonQualen, Chuck Peabody and Jim Ward. Honorary pallbearers were Hazen Mallory, Gerry Gerbig, Don Gardner, Ted Anderson and James Zeller.
Funeral services for Ava “Loretta” Ivey, 89, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. David Hanners officiating. Loretta passed away Nov. 19, 2022. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery.
Funeral services for Carol Sue Painter, 77, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 29 at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Carol passed away Nov. 25, 2022. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jimmy and Michael Lacost, David Braun, John DeVries, Peter Grant and Mark Magtera.
Funeral services for Kandie Lee Power, 75, of Bradley, were held Nov. 26 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Kandie passed away Nov. 10, 2022.
Funeral services for Dorothy L. Reed, 95, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dorothy passed away Nov. 19, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jamie and Scott Reed, Sean Ryan, Pat and Tony Nietzer, and James Adamik.
Funeral services for Wesley M. Shadowen, 83, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with Zip Biby officiating. Wesley passed away Nov. 18, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral Mass for Robert J. “Bob” Sherry, 90, of Watseka, was held Nov. 30 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Bob passed away Nov. 20, 2022. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Robert, Kevin and John Sherry, Jason and Matthew Strough, and Robert Hummel. Honorary pallbearers were John Ried and Zach Moore.
Funeral services for Paul Lee Terrell, 68, of Swansea, were held Nov. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. Paul passed away Nov. 25, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Tim, Tom and Travis Terrell, Morris Palmer, Eddie Nowman and Erick Rickenberg.
Funeral services for Edward Michael Wendinger, 73, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 26 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Edward passed away Nov. 18, 2022. Pallbearers were Tim Lacy, and Aaron, Jason, Matthew, Phillip and Robert Wendinger.