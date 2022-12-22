Death notices

John Calmes, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022) at Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee,

Clara D. Cleaves, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

