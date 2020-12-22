Death notices:
Robert "Bob" G. Atkins, 87, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Dec. 19, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Sarah Gray, 83, of Urbana, passed away Saturday (Dec. 19, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Shirley L. Hudson, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 19, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!