...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Dangerous travel likely.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches possible. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below
zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will also
be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 45 to 55 mph.
Roads may become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday
night. Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and significant
waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per
hour or greater possible, and may rapidly accumulate on
vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.
Eugene F. Clark III, 25, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 17, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Randall D. “Randy” Currier, 71, of Grant Park, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, in the emergency room at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Dorothy G. Lafond, 86, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Lindsey Marie Murphy, 32, of Godley, passed away Monday (Dec. 19, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Gwendolyn Joyce (Dierking) Panici, 89, of Coal City, passed away Friday (Dec. 16, 2022) at Goldwater Care Nursing Home in Pontiac. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Jennifer Mary (Grimes) Yohn, 76, of Aurora, Colo., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 2, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Malesich and Shirey Funeral Home and Crematory, Arvada, Colo.
Past services
Graveside military services for Deloris May “Dode” Abrassart, 90, of Chebanse, were held Nov. 17 in St. Anne Township Cemetery, St. Anne. Chaplain Brandon Busch officiated. Dode passed away Nov. 12, 2022.
Funeral Mass for Betty Jean Corbett, 84, of Bourbonnais, was held Nov. 16 at St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Betty passed away Nov. 10, 2022. Pallbearers were Stephanie Lowman, Paige, Gary, and Michael Corbett, and Walter, Ryan and Alex Wall.
Funeral Mass for Leonard R. Lambert, 103, of Bradley, was held Nov. 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalek officiating. Leonard passed away Nov. 17, 2022. Interment was in Assumption Cemetery in Ashkum. Pallbearers were Melanie LeClair, Linette Kibbons, Crystal Henneike, Merle Marcotte, and Curt and Kyle Duffel.
Funeral services for Donald D. “Don” Meier, 87, of Chebanse, were held Nov. 21 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Dan Horton officiating. Don passed away Nov. 16, 2022. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Sean and Adam Meier, Matt and Rob Koch, Henry Hines and Brandon Neveau.
Funeral services for Raymond Norrick, 70, of Glendale, Ariz., and formerly of Kankakee, were held Nov. 5 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Raymond passed away Oct. 18, 2022.
Funeral services for Frank Lawrence Seliga, 91, of Destin, Fla., were held Nov. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Frank passed away Nov. 8, 2022. Interment was in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip. Pallbearers were Andrew, Jake and Nick Seliga, Chris Kolvacic, Chris Carter and Peter Ortega.
Funeral services for Norma Jean Williams, 93, of Bradley, were held Nov. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Norma passed away Nov. 15, 2022. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.