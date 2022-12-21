Death notices

Eugene F. Clark III, 25, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 17, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Randall D. “Randy” Currier, 71, of Grant Park, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, in the emergency room at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

