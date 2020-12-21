Death notices:
Iona Deal, 91, of Pembroke Township, passed away Saturday (Dec. 19, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Daniel Willis Sr., 72, of Tuscola and formerly of Braidwood, passed away Dec. 14, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
