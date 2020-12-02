Death notices:
James “Bubba” Cox, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Harold Duane Daniels, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Vivian DeCarlo, 82, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Delores Griffin, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Diane J. Houmes, 73, of Watseka and formerly of Donovan, passed away Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at Watseka Rehab and Health Care in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Harry Arthur Turrell, 80, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
