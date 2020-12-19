Death notices:
Cecil Carroll Jr., 77, of Clifton, passed away Monday (Dec. 14, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Sidney O. Jensen, 80, of Chicago and formerly of Bradley, passed away Dec. 3, 2020 at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago.
Franklin Maloney, 77, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Leand Eugene "Lee" Myers, 71, of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 16, 2020) at Morris Hospital, Morris.
Robert J. Rossi, 71, of Marseilles and formerly of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 16, 2020) at Morris Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Shawn Bailey Sykes, 37, of Peoria and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at his home.
