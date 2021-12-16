Death notices
Donna J. Muzzarelli (nee Grieff), 76, of Pontiac, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 14, 2021) at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
