Ella Mae Lewis, also affectionately known as “Duck,” 85, of Pembroke Township, passed away Dec. 9, 2020 at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Daniel Sanchez, 58, of Herscher, passed away Saturday (Dec.12, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
John “Ed” Schwenke, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Mardell “Mardy” L. Shuper, 89, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Dec. 14, 2020) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
