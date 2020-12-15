Elena Cintora de Zavala, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 12, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Rubin Ellis Jr., 73, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Dec. 11, 2020) at Methodist Southlake Hospital in Merrillville, Ind. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Desmone Speed Sr., 39, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Linda (Beattie) Thomas, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 7, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Robert Bryant Funeral Home in Orlando.
Past services
Funeral services for Suzanne Marie Burgdorf, 80, of Limestone Township, were held Dec. 5 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Lynne Culkin officiating. Suzanne passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Pallbearers were Keith and Tim Yohnka, Jon Miller and Scott Jarvis.
Funeral services for James Gravelle, 71, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 7 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. James passed away Nov. 30, 2020. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Lois McQuilliln, 88, of Bradley, were held Dec. 12 at First Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfennig officiating. Lois passed away Dec. 6, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Dale McQuillin, Jim Hair, Justin and John Crawford, Art Meyes and Josh Gregoire.
Funeral services for Harriett M. Mowrey, 80, of Stockland, were held Dec. 13 at Milford Christian Church in Milford, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow and the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Harriett passed away Dec. 7, 2020. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Sean McCalla, Cody Mowrey, Brian Grimes, Darrin Fischer, Phil Jensen, Dave Morgeson and Lee Randall.
Funeral services for Jeffery L. Nicholson, 60, of St. Anne, were held Dec. 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Jeffery passed away Dec. 4, 2020. Burial was in St. Anne Township Cemetery.
Funeral services for Paul W. Orvis Sr., 73, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Paul passed away Nov. 16, 2020. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Private services for Audrey L. Papineau, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. She passed away Dec. 5, 2020. Burial was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery, Chebanse.
Funeral services for James W. Pence, 84, of Watseka, were held Dec. 14 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. James passed away Nov. 29, 2020. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Jeremy, Brandon and Justin Moyer, and Matthew, Christopher, Nathan and Zachariah Pence.
Funeral services for John S. Surprenant, 96, of Chebanse, were held Dec. 10 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. John Surprenant passed away Dec. 4, 2020. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville. Pallbearers were Tiffany Moeller, Ellen Gilbert, Casey Eyman, Scot and Phil Surprenant, and Rodney Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Mark Surprenant, Jim Neveau and Jeff Fortin.
