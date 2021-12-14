Death notices
Delores Crowley, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) at Generations at Oakton senior citizens’ living in Des Plaines. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Floyd Peter Gooding, 75, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Denise Kindred, 60, of Pembroke Township, passed away Dec. 1, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Joan D. Sammons, 89, of Bradley, and formerly of Pardeeville, Wis., passed away Dec. 4, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center’s Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville, Wis.
Grace R. Wright, 47, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 13, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Lena Verlean Andrews, 75, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 10 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Dr. Montele A. Crawford officiating. Lena passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Kelvin, Kenton and Khendal Andrews, Eligha and Dylan Brooks, Raul and Ronnie Tutton, and Pierre Washington.
Funeral services for Rebecca Belcher-Rankin, 74, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 20 at College Church of the Nazarene, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Rebecca passed away Nov. 14, 2021. Burial was in Lisbon Cemetery, north of Union City, Ind. Pallbearers were David, Jonathan, Samuel and Geoff Belcher, Brett Dersien and Nathan Betts.
Funeral services for Chris D. Brack, 64, of Bradley, were held Nov. 30 at Kankakee Eastridge Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Greg Chambers officiating. Chris passed away Nov. 25, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brian, Steven, Neal and Cody Brack, Mark Howard and Mike Gustafson.
Funeral services for Marilyn Rae Gallois, 74, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Marilyn passed away Nov. 16, 2021.
Funeral Mass for Theresa M. Lambert, 66, of Sheldon, was held Dec. 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Theresa passed away Nov. 20, 2021. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Funeral services for Sheri L. Nelson, 53, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 4 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Tony Gatter officiating. Sheri passed away Nov. 27, 201. Interment was in Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery in Herscher. Pallbearers were Rick and Body Nelson, Chad Arends, Randy Nordmeyer, Rodney Long and Aiden Zeng.
Funeral services for Corliss Lee Norton, 99, of Clifton, were held Dec. 4 at Ashkum United Methodist Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Barb Schlatter officiating. Corliss passed away Nov. 27, 2021. Burial was in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Jim, Steven, Ted and Herb Norton, Jared Pivaronas and Jack Schimanski.
Funeral services for Harold L. “Corky” Ritter, 91, of Watseka, were held Dec. 2 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Gary Minard officiating. Harold passed away Nov. 26, 2021. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Justin Boatman, Michael Cartelli, Dustin Honn, Donnie King, Terry Elson and Troy Matthews.
Funeral Mass for John Thomas Smith, 92, of Manteno, was held Dec. 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Anthony Nugent officiating. John passed away Nov. 27, 2021. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Sarah, Emily and Bill Janus, and Olivia, Weston, Zach and George Rosenbaum.