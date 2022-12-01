Death notices

Judy Beezley, 79, of Crown Point, Ind., passed away Tuesday (Nov. 29, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

Gary Lee Sr., 67, of Baypoint, Calif., and formerly of the Kankakee County area, passed away Nov. 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Ouimet Brothers Concord Funeral Chapel in Concord, Calif.

