Death notices
Krystal Lynn Rehberg, 27, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) in the emergency room at Amita Health St.Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Paul J. Avelis, 55, of Godley and formerly of the Matteson and Crete area, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.
Past services
Funeral services for Samuel Crews, 57, of Hampton, Ga., were held Aug. 24 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Montele Crawford officiated and Pastor Adam P. Crews Sr. delivered the eulogy. Samuel passed away Aug. 18, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Adam Crews Jr., Chris Crews, William Cooper, Kenneth Carroll, Roger Sykes and Gary Mays.
Funeral services for Doris Dion, 84, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 22 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Emily Sauer officiating. Doris passed away Aug. 19, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Bryce, Michael and Bruce Dion, Dan and Don Hebert, and Mark Parker.
Funeral Mass for Francis William O’Brien, 96, of Buckingham, were held Aug. 19 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Show Reddy Allam officiating. Francis passed away Aug. 15, 2019. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cabery. Pallbearers were Todd and Tanner Jacob, Todd and Tyler Arseneau, Kyle Nolan, Ben Hunt and Nick Johnston.
