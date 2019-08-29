Death notices
Adele Newman, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Tony Strickland, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Lorraine S. Goldenstein, 96, of Gilman, were held Aug. 24 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Lorraine passed away Aug. 20, 2019. Burial was in Wenger Cemetery in Gilman. Pallbearers were Zachary and Dakota Borchers, Nathan and Logan St. Peter, and Paul and Joshua Grosse. Honorary pallbearers were Sara and Amelia Grosse, Emily St. Peter, and Bridon and London Borchers.
Funeral services for Joyce Ann Metke, 71, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Joyce passed away Aug. 19, 2019. Interment was in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were Lafe, Stacy, Corey, Travis and Guy Salter, and John Smith.
Funeral services for Thomas Lawrence O’Connor, 81, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 24 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Sonny Castillo officiating. Thomas passed away Aug. 20, 2019. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Roger Jensen, Dale Johnson, Arlen Hansen, Pat O’Connor, Dave Burns, Ryan Anderson, Gerry Kilbride and Dominic Randazzo.
Funeral services for Donald Okrey, 79, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 23 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Kim Dockus officiating. Donald passed away Aug. 11, 2019. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Stephen and Bryan Okrey, Joe Doyle, Jacob Long, Colin Shepley and Ed Anderson.
Funeral services for Harlie Parks, 86, of Bradley, were held Aug. 24 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Andy Hansen and the Rev. Brad Prairie officiating. Harlie passed away Aug. 19, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Kris, Kevin, Bob and Beau Parks, Jim Lamie, Kevin Bever, Kenneth Duffield and Stefan Hilbert Jr.
Funeral services for Gerald L. Schrock, 85, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 24 at Calvary Bible Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dean Carlson officiating. Gerald passed away Aug. 17, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were David Schrock, Brody Schweigert, and Jack, Sam, Ben and Colman Mahony.
