Death notices:
Michael Berta, 72, of Coal City, passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City.
Joann Koger, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Joyce Mayo, 99, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
